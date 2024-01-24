Two injured after car crashes into gate, utility pole in Marudi

MIRI (Jan 24): A 26-year-old male driver sustained an injury to his left thigh while his 20-year-old female passenger suffered a broken left hand after their car crashed into a gate and telecommunications pole near Kampung Dagang in Marudi yesterday.

The Marudi fire station in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 6.50pm and six firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 6.59pm, the operation commander reported that a car had crashed into a gate and a telecommunications pole.

“As a result of the incident, the driver and his female passenger were pinned to their seats,” it added.

Marudi fire station said both victims were successfully extricated from their seats using specialised tools before being handed over to the paramedics from the Marudi Hospital for further action,” it said.

The operation ended at 7.31pm.