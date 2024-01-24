Two suspects arrested in connection with murder of Lambir farmhand

MIRI (Jan 24): Police arrested two men yesterday to assist with the investigation of the murder of a 42-year-old chicken farmhand in Lambir.

In a statement today, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police received a report on the incident at 10.29pm last night.

“The man reported that a local man was found unconscious in the farm and had been taken to Miri Hospital for treatment.

“A team of police personnel was immediately deployed to Miri Hospital and upon arrival was informed that the victim had died,” he said.

Alexson said there were several injuries on the victim’s head and body.

Following the report, he said police detained two men – the victim’s 36-year-old employer and the victim’s 46-year-old uncle – to facilitate the investigation.

“The police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and would like to advise the public to not make any speculation that could jeopardise the case,” Alexson said.

He called on those with information on the incident to go to the nearest police station or to contact investigating officer ASP Lee Chee Keat on 085-433730.