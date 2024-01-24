Uggah: BDDA to prioritise income generating activities

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) will prioritise income generating activities as its top agenda, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also BDDA chairman, said today the agency had formed various sub-committees to look at untapped potentials in tourism, economic activities and modern agriculture.

“I have directed these committees to come up with their respective plans and proposals. We will study and decide on the best with the view to develop and strategise them in our effort to generate income for the people.

“This is in line with the objective of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 for Sarawak to become a developed region by 2030,” he said after officiating at the agency’s workshop today.

Present at the workshop were assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu (Layar), Datuk Mohd Razi Sitam (Saribas), Mohamad bin Duri (Kalaka), Friday Belik (Krian), Razaili Gapor (Beting Maro), Mohamad Chee Kadir (Kabong) and Dayang Norazah Awang Sohor (Lingga).

Others present were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan, Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong, Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas, and BDDA Special Administrative Officer Abang Mohamad Abang Turkey.

The workshop was held to finalise its second phase projects to be presented to the State Economic Planning Unit for it to decide on the funding.

Uggah pointed out that the Betong Division had still a lot of big potentials waiting to be developed.

“Now we are doing quite well in oil palm and pepper, next we want to venture into large scale rice production. As a matter of fact, our Tanjung Sebekut in Spaoh has been recommended as one of the areas in Sarawak to be developed as a new rice production area.

“Here we target to use the rice variety that will allow us to do two harvests each year,” he said.

He said another plan was to spread precision farming like fertigation and hydroponic methods.

He disclosed that an entrepreneur had become a successful golden rock melon farmer using the hydroponic method at Simpang Layar.

“In other words, we are looking at modern technologies as the way forward including in food and pepper production. A cattle farming programme too is being started in Spaoh by Salcra.

“We will see how it goes,” he said, adding that Layar assemblyman had decided to help him further expand the undertaking.

On tourism, Uggah described it as another big potential where the region has the flora and fauna, pristine countryside, traditional longhouses and rich culture of its people.

“To add to our attractions and destinations, we are in the process of developing a replica of the old fortress of our legendary nationalist hero Rentap atop its original site at Bukit Sadok .

“A sum of RM16 million has been allocated for this,” he said.

Earlier during the workshop, Uggah called on participants not to be easily disheartened or be frustrated with the many challenges expected in projects and programmes implementation.

“What we are doing is like sailing in uncharted waters. There will be many challenges and problems along the way.

“Let us not give up easily. We must be resolute in finding solutions to these issues as our contributions in nation building,” he said.