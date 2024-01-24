Van driver in Miri caught with over RM92,000 contraband booze, ciggies

MIRI (Jan 24): Marine Police Region 5 personnel arrested a van driver and seized contraband worth over RM92,000 during an operation here last night.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement that during the 9.30pm operation, a team of four personnel detained a van, suspected of storing contraband, by the roadside of Jalan Dato Permaisuri 1C.

“When a check was conducted on the van, the team found various types of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages suspected to be contraband inside.

“The driver also failed to produce related document to the authorities during the check,” said Alexson.

He said the total value of the seizure, including the van confiscated for investigation, was RM132,031.20.

“All confiscated items and the suspect have been handed over to the investigating officer for further action,” said Alexson.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.