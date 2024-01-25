200 combo sets sold at Bintangor Agro Madani Sales programme

SARIKEI (Jan 25): A total of 200 Madani combo sets were sold during the Agro Madani Sales programme at Medan Selera Bintangor on Wednesday.

The programme, organised by the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Service Centre in collaboration with the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama), was officiated by Senator Roderick Wong.

“This programme serves to reduce the people’s cost of living burden through the purchase of daily necessities at lower prices.

“It also provides marketing opportunities to the participating entrepreneurs and the chance to increase their income by selling directly to consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong said the DAP Service Centre here has opened a counter to assist Bintangor folks in registering for the Central Database Hub (Padu).

He said Padu aims to ensure those eligible would not miss out on targeted subsidies, assistance and social protection, and urged the people aged 18 and above to register and update their particulars in the system.