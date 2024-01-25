After fatal Siburan domestic violence case, PKR woman calls for community action

KUCHING (Jan 25): The case of a fatal domestic violence case in Siburan should serve as a stark reminder to urgently address unwanted patterns of behaviour in any relationship.

In saying this, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Wanita chief Victoria Musa called on the community to join hands to raise awareness of and take a stand against such behaviour.

“It is with a heavy heart that we address the tragic incident that took place in Siburan, where a wife lost her life due to domestic violence following a heated argument with her husband,” she said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends during this time of immense grief. Domestic violence is a grave violation of human rights, and it is our collective responsibility to speak out against it and take action to prevent such tragedies from occurring.”

Victoria stressed domestic violence should never be tolerated or ignored.

She said it is essential for all community members to remain vigilant and promptly alert the relevant authorities if they witness or suspect any instances of domestic violence in their neighbourhoods.

She also urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent tragic incident, ensuring that justice is served and the perpetrator is held accountable.

“It is critical that we send a clear message that domestic violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full force of the law,” she said.

Victoria said focus must also be given on prevention of domestic violence and support for survivors.

She said it is crucial to provide education and resources that challenge harmful gender norms, promote healthy relationships, and empower individuals to seek help.

She added that community organisations, government agencies, and civil society must work together to create a network of support services including helplines, counselling, and safe shelters, to assist survivors on their path to healing and recovery.

Victoria also called on the community to stand in solidarity with survivors of domestic violence and to actively promote a culture of respect, empathy, and non-violence.

“By fostering an environment where individuals feel safe and supported, we can help break the cycle of domestic violence and create a society where everyone can live free from fear.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the relevant authorities,” she added.