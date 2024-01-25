Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend Thaipusam greetings

Thursday, January 25
Screenshot from the Istana Negara Instagram account shows the King and Queen’s Thaipusam greetings.

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their Thaipusam greetings to Hindus in the country.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Instagram account today, Their Majesties said they hoped that the festival would foster the spirit of unity and brotherhood among diverse communities in this peaceful and prosperous country.

“May this meaningful day for the Hindus be celebrated with joy and happiness in the company of their loved ones,” according to the post. — Bernama

