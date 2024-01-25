Applications now open for Sibu MP’s UEC student award scheme

SIBU (Jan 25): Sibu MP Oscar Ling Service Centre has opened its entries for the outstanding Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) students who obtain 4As and above in this year’s UEC examination.

The student award scheme, said Ling, is open to students from Chinese independent secondary schools in his parliamentary constituency.

“The purpose of the scheme is to give recognition to students for their hard work and commitment in obtaining good academic results, as well as an initiative to improve the overall educational standard in his constituency.

“To be eligible, students must be registered as voters for the P212 Sibu constituency, and obtain at least 4As in their UEC 2023 examination,” he said.

Applicants are required to submit a copy of their MyKad, examination result slip and other relevant documents to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Headquarters at Rejang Park.

Closing date for application is at 4pm this Feb 1, and late entry will not be entertained.

For further queries, call 084-322001 or 017-8331085.