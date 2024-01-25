Azalina: Batu Puteh RCI will uncover the truth

PENAMPANG (Jan 25): The move to establish the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to review the issue of Malaysia’s sovereignty over Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah, and Tubir Selatan will facilitate additional investigations to uncover the truth behind the issue.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the establishment of the RCI will also assist the government in processes and procedures related to national sovereignty.

“The issue of sovereignty cannot be decided by just one person. There can be no mistakes with sovereignty. We must learn from what happened with the Sulus. Sovereignty is about borders, islands, and a lot of (other) things,” she told reporters after launching the “Justice On Wheels” van at Dewan Gawir, Kampung Madsiang, here today.

Azalina said the RCI will also assist the government in determining the agency responsible for matters involving sovereignty.

She said that although the special task force on Batu Puteh had concluded its report, the matter was still subject to the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and had not been made public yet.

“So this RCI is more open. The people must understand our geopolitics. Our nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is very concerned about sovereignty.

“What happened with Batu Puteh previously should not happen to other islands under our control, whether state or Federal,” she said.

Azalina added that she will be tabling the State Immunity Bill in the next Parliament session to safeguard Malaysia’s sovereignty from being challenged.

Yesterday, during the Cabinet meeting, an agreement was reached to establish an RCI tasked with examining the management of issues related to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah, and Tubir Selatan.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the RCI was established under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119), with the proposed members of the commission to be approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. – Bernama