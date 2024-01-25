Body of mentally ill man found in Pasai Siong oil palm plantation ditch

SIBU (Jan 25): A lifeless body was discovered by workers in a ditch in an oil palm plantation in Pasai Siong near here around 1pm yesterday (Jan 24).

Sungei Merah police were immediately despatched to the scene upon receiving a call, where they found the decomposing body wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

According to sources, the body was identified as a mentally ill man in his 40s, who was last seen last Friday by longhouse residents nearby.

Longhouse residents who know the deceased said the man would occasionally wander around collecting empty aluminium cans and would often sleep in a pavilion at a nearby cemetery.