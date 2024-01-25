Building work at Kuching temple no issue for devotees celebrating Thaipusam (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 25): Ongoing reconstruction work at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Jalan Rock did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm and devotion of the faithful celebrating Thaipusam today.

Among those joining the Thaipusam procession, where devotees carried kavadi and paal kudam, was Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He pointed out the importance of the Hindu community in Sarawak.

“They’ve been in Kuching for nearly 200 years and among their members are significant figures, close friends, social contributors, and cultural icons.

“The Hindu community in Sarawak, though it’s small, they have contributed in a lot of significant roles,” said Wee.

He called on different communities in the state to learn about other cultures and appreciate diversity in society.

“When we get involved or be part of the celebration, you learn the culture and practices. From there, we start to know each other very well.

“It appeals to a certain generation of age but please bring your children to come and join us. Get involved and be part of celebrations in Sarawak,” Wee added.

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Association Kuching president Shankar Ram Asnani said the temple is around 70 per cent completed.

“We are expecting the temple to be completed by June or July and with the paintings, it might be stretched to August this year.

“The construction started in November 2019 but was delayed because of Covid-19. We had problems with getting workers. By the time we got the workers, Covid-19 came in and they also needed to earn livelihoods in India, so they travelled to other places,” he told reporters.

According to him, one of the builders from India specialises in building temples.

“He has built temples in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Indonesia. He is the specialist and the man in South East Asia,” he said.

Shankar said the project may exceed RM3.7 million because of the delay.

“It will be the tallest temple in Borneo. If we had bigger land, we could have made it seven storeys and this temple is five storeys,” he said.

He also thanked the state government and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for allocating RM2.3 million for the temple.

“He is an example of a good Muslim leader. Even though he’s a Muslim, he follows the teachings of the prophet to treat all the other races equally and, in turn, what we must do is to show utmost loyalty to the administration, the Sarawak government,” he added.