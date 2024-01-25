Owners of unlicensed eateries in Kuching North risk being forced to close down

KUCHING (Jan 25): Eatery owners who fail to apply for an operating licence from the local council face the risk of their business being forcefully closed down, warned Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.

Hilmy said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has given a moratorium of up to March 31 this year for eatery owners to apply for an operating licence and he was glad the majority of them had already done so.

“I think it’s very clear that we will have to cease the business operation of those who do not possess an operating licence. It is a straightforward matter,” said Hilmy during an operation conducted by DBKU enforcement teams at food premises in MetroCity, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Out of the 456 food premises operating in DBKU areas, he said only 82 premises have yet to be granted a licence by the council.

On the purpose of obtaining a licence, Hilmy explained it was to ensure the premises comply with the highest standards of food preparation, as well as ensuring all foreign workers have a valid working permit.

Both premises owners and workers are also required to receive Typhoid injections before taking part in food preparation, he added.

However, ceasing the operation of unlicensed food businesses would be the last resort for the council, he added, but hoped operators would take their own initiative to apply for an operating licence and comply with existing regulations.

“Please don’t operate your food business first before applying for a licence. DBKU will assist you in the application of the licence. We will not make your life difficult and it is a very simple form to fill,” he said.

As for makeshift stalls selling fruits illegally at the roadside, Hilmy revealed enforcement officers from DBKU had recently carried out an operation to stop such businesses by seizing their items.

This is because conducting a business at the roadside would sometimes cause traffic congestion to road users, he explained.