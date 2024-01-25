Eight teenage girls rescued from Lahad Datu factory

LAHAD DATU (Jan 25): Eight teenage girls aged 14 to 18 were rescued by the police in a raid at a factory on Jalan Tungku, Silabukan, here, on Thursday.

In the 8.50am raid, dubbed Ops Pintas Mega, all the foreign teenagers were believed to be exploited as forced labour in the factory.

State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the raid, led by Gambling/Vice/Secret Societies Prevention Division (D7) Deputy Superintendent Heryan Mohd Tahir, was a collaboration with the Lahad Datu CID and narcotic division, and the Sabah Labour Department.

He said investigation revealed the factory employed child labour and foreign workers without valid documents.

“Following the raid, we managed to rescue the eight teenage girls, aged between 14 and 18, from the Philippines and Indonesia who were working at the factory.

“Police also detained the 41-year-old manager who is from Taiwan along with the factory’s supervisor and clerk to assist police investigation,” he said on Thursday.

Azmi said police also detained 18 foreign workers for not having any valid documents to be in the state.

They consisted of eight men and 10 women, aged 17 to 55, from the Philippines and Indonesia, he said.

“All the detainees were taken to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, for trafficking of children for exploitation purposes.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for employing workers without valid permits and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said Azmi.

Meanwhile, Azmi said the operation was launched nationwide on Jan 22 to combat human trafficking crimes.

The focus of the operation was to identify victims of human trafficking (child labour exploitation) based on the National Guideline On Human Trafficking Indicators 2.0.