Ewon: No contradiction between mine and Masidi’s statements

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said there is no contradiction between his statement and that of State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun regarding the claim for the state’s entitled 40 per cent revenue.

Ewon explained that in his statement, he was talking about a more specific sort of claim that has never been done before, which is to claim the 40 percent revenue from specific sources deemed as low-hanging fruit.

He suggested to the State Government to submit a letter of demand on the 40 percent claim towards revenue sources which it has the necessary data, such as the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) or Customs office in Sabah.

The Penampang Member of Parliament (MP) opined that even though such revenue sources are considered as low-hanging fruits, the data is there, so they should be the focus for now.

As for revenue that is not collected by IRB Sabah, he said it should be discussed separately as it is a highly complex and technical issue.

“As a practical person, I am suggesting the State Government to submit this letter of demand (LoI) for the 40 percent claim from revenue collected in Sabah.

“Even though the LoI has not been done yet, I am sure the State Government is discussing it and will send it then, as stated by Masidi.

“So there is actually no contradiction between mine and Masidi’s statements.

“He was also talking about the 40 percent claim but I think it was not stated where the percentage will come from,” he told reporters during the “Justice on Wheels’ programme launch at Kampung Madsiang, Penampang, on Thursday.

Ewon reiterated that July is the set deadline to resolve the 40 percent revenue claim issue, but he will still respect the State Government if it has other alternatives in mind.

He said as a minister from Sabah, he would like to support the revenue claim but he cannot submit the LoI by himself as it can only be done by the State Government.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.

It was reported that Masidi had clarified that the State Government had in fact submitted a letter of claim for the state’s entitled 40 percent revenue to the Federal Government in 2022.

Masidi had said that the specific amount to be claimed as implied by Ewon can only be obtained after getting the data from the relevant agencies.

The Karanaan assemblyman further said that they have not gotten all the data required, which is hampering negotiations efforts.

Masidi’s statement came after Ewon released a statement of his own urging the State Government to register an official demand for the 40 percent payback to Sabah.