Firefighters rescue lost teen hikers at Bukit Chung Hua

BINTULU (Jan 25): Firefighters have rescued two teenagers, who got lost hiking in jungle at Bukit Chung Hua here, yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a report on the incident was received at 5.02pm.

Ten firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team commenced the rescue operation using the ‘follow the stream’ method to locate the victims with a 5km search radius.

Both 19-year-olds were found safe and unharmed at 6.28pm.

Firefighters then escorted the girls out of the jungle and the operation ended at 7pm.