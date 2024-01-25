Free health screenings at Krokop 10 Market this Sunday

MIRI (Jan 25): A free health screening programme will take place at the Krokop 10 Market, Jalan Krokop Utama here from 7am to 10am, this January 28.

Organised by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut in collaboration with Alpro Clinic, the programme is open to the public under the PeKa B40 group – a healthcare protection scheme for the low-income group, as well as registered Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) members aged 40 to 60 years old.

Speaking at a press conference here yesterday, SUPP Pujut Youth chairman Kelvin Hii said eligible participants need only provide their MyKad at the venue for verification purposes.

The screening, he said, would include full blood count, Hba1c test, lipid profile test, urine profile test, as well as checking of blood pressure, blood glucose levels, cholesterol, Body Mass Index (BMI) and muscle mass index.

Those participating in the programme this Sunday can collect their health screening results from the Alpro Clinic at Boulevard Commercial Centre here.

Meanwhile, Dr Dunstan Empawi from Alpro Clinic said the free health screening programme was also one of the ways for the clinic to raise public awareness on its health services for the Peka B40 group and Socso members.

Also present at the press conference was Premier Integrated Lab’s medical laboratory technologist Abdul Basir Muji.