In Kuching, man claims trial to outraging modesty of disabled woman in hospital

KUCHING (Jan 25): A 56-year-old man claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of outraging the modesty of a disabled woman in a hospital on Jan 22.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan set Feb 27 for case management and allowed bail of RM900 with one local surety for Siew Boon Tuan from Kanowit.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

According to the charge, Siew allegedly committed the act on the 31-year-old victim around 12.30pm in a hospital ward.

It is said that the victim’s mother witnessed the act.

A police report was lodged leading to his arrest in the hospital ward at 4.30pm on the same day.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted in the case while Siew was unrepresented by legal counsel.