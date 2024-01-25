Thursday, January 25
Borneo Post Online
JKR to begin repairs on Ulu Niah road next week

By Philip Kiew on Sarawak
JKR is set to begin repairs on the collapsed portion of the road next week. – Photo from Facebook/Lai Siong Ann

MIRI (Jan 25): The Public Works Department (JKR) will start repairing the collapsed portion of Jalan Ulu Niah next week.

Miri Divisional engineer Stephen Ung said during the repair period, road users will use a temporary diversion road.

“Safety signage, barriers, and delineator string were set up at the failure location.

“A temporary diversion will be constructed at the site beginning from next week,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted on the latest development.

He was responding to netizens queries on when the government would act to address the road safety hazard.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) road team had reported on the collapsed section on Dec 21 last year.

