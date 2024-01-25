Kuching’s defaced pillars: Increase security to prevent recurrence, says DAP man

KUCHING (Jan 25): The authorities need to ramp up security in areas located within heritage-gazetted or tourist attraction areas, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) man Michael Kong.

Commenting on the recent acts of vandalism at Jalan Padungan and Carpenter Street area here, where unknown person(s) defaced several pillars at the five-foot way by scribbling gibberish on them, he said the fact the acts were committed in a public area of great visibility showed a general lack of security within the vicinity.

“Vandalism should not be condoned as it is an act of destroying other people’s property. Action must be taken to increase security there to prevent further incidents.

“Failure to do so could lead to other crimes such as snatch theft taking place,” said the special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The scribbling on the pillars, reported by The Borneo Post on Monday, had caught the attention of netizens.

It was understood that several of the defaced pillars at Jalan Padungan had been repainted but those at Carpenter Street were still visible.

The Alliance of Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, when contacted Monday, speculated that it could be the actions of someone with mental distress “doing it as a form of relaxation whilst de-stressing…”.