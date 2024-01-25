Labourer in Sibu jailed for pointing knife at hotel receptionist

SIBU (Jan 25): A labourer here today was fined RM600 in default seven days imprisonment for pointing a knife at a hotel receptionist.

Lau Kek Kee, 48, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge under Section 351 of the Penal Code and punished under Section 352 of the same code.

Under Section 352, the offence carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment term or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

According to the charge, Lau, who was unrepresented, was accused of pointing a knife at a female receptionist at a hotel at Jalan Wong Nai Siong here on Jan 20 this year around 12.30am.

The facts of the case stated that on the night of the incident, the complainant, who is the hotel receptionist, was approached by the accused, who became angry and demanded for his belongings that were allegedly left in the hotel.

The complainant informed the accused that she did not know about the items before the accused pointed a knife at her.

Frightened, the complainant then contacted the police for assistance. The accused fled the scene when he saw police personnel.

On the same day around 2.20pm, police arrested the accused at a hotel at Jalan Wong Nai Siong and seized a knife that was used during the incident.

The police also confiscated a red cap, a black bag, and a black shirt from the accused as evidence.

Inspector Nur Fadilah Zainal prosecuted the case and Magistrate Oon Kork Chern presided over the case.