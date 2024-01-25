MBAN Sarawak to hold session on angel tax incentive programme

KUCHING (Jan 25): Malaysia’s angel tax incentive programme will be discussed and deliberated at a session organised by the Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN) Sarawak Chapter here next on Jan 29.

MBAN Sarawak pro tem chairman Dato Patrick Liew said the event will be held at iCube Innovation, Icom Square in Pending, supported by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Cradle Fund.

He said the session will provide investors the opportunity to learn how to maximise returns while supporting local innovation ventures.

“MBAN aims to develop a pool of certified angel investors to assist and support Sarawak startups and young entrepreneurs with innovative business models and ideas,” he said.

The session is the first of several events to be organised by MBAN Sarawak for this year.

To register, click https://bit.ly/Angel_Tax.

MBAN Sarawak was launched in February last year to introduce the angel investment concept to high net-worth individuals in the state.