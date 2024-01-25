MMEA Bintulu detains tugboat, barge transporting gravel

BINTULU (Jan 25): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone detained a tugboat and barge transporting gravel around 2.9 nautical miles west of Kuala Kemena here on Monday.

Bintulu Maritime zone director Capt Maritime Mohd Iszuadi Mohamad Hassan said the tugboat and barge were detained around 4pm on suspicion of committing an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952, for failing to notify the ship registrar in writing of the change of name of the owner or skipper.

He said on board were six crew members aged between 21 and 56, four of whom were Indian nationals.

“All crew members inspected have registered work permits on a valid vessel.

“A suspicious load of gravel was found on the barge during the inspection,” Iszuandi said in a statement.

He said the crew, tugboat, and barge were detained and escorted to the Bintulu Maritime zone vessel detention centre for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952, which provides for fines upon conviction.

“Maritime Malaysia always reminds the entire maritime community to comply with all legal regulations before undertaking any activity at sea,” he added.

For complaints, information, or to report incidents at sea, contact MMEA Bintulu on 086-314 254, Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544, or MERS 999 for an immediate response.