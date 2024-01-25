Padawan man who showed teen sis porn, ordered her to follow acts gets 8 years’ jail and 3 lashes

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 33-year-old man to eight years in prison and three strokes of the rotan for showing his younger sister pornographic materials and ordering her to follow the acts.

Judge Iris Awen Jon convicted the man on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 15(e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 15, and read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

According to the charge, the brother committed the offence around 8.30pm on Sept 20 at a village in Padawan.

Based on the case facts, the 13-year-old victim had gone to the kitchen where her brother showed her a pornographic video on his phone.

He also ordered her to follow the acts in the video, but she refused.

She then went to the living room, where her brother showed her a different pornographic video.

This drove her to seek help from their neighbour.

A police report was lodged, which led to the man’s arrest.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted the case, while the brother was unrepresented by legal counsel.