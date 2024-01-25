Premier: Business community must embrace evolving technology, global trends

KUCHING (Jan 25): The business community in Sarawak must stay ahead with rapidly evolving technology and global trends, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stressed business and government entities must adapt as part of the state’s digital economy initiative.

During the Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023 Chinese New Year Banquet organised by the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak, Abang Johari shared about the Humane AI Pin.

“In this AI era, we are witnessing a significant shift. The Humane AI Pin is a new device that, once pinned to your shirt, allows you to find solutions instantly.

“When faced with a problem, a simple press of the device can provide a solution within minutes. This marks a fundamental change in the way we approach problem-solving in business.

“What I’m saying here is you will have to keep abreast; Sarawak has to keep abreast with the fast-changing technology taking place today. The way we manage business, the way we manage the government has to change because of the tremendous change in technology,” he said.

Abang Johari also shared plans for European Union ambassadors to visit Sarawak in April, showcasing the state’s policies.

He said Sarawak’s role in energy transition has been recognised by international media.

“Bloomberg says that Sarawak is quite in the forefront as far as energy transition is concerned. Few countries are adopting hydrogen, but Sarawak dares to take the risk to implement hydrogen in its economic agenda,” he said.

On the state’s financial standing, Abang Johari assured the business fraternity the government would explore new revenue streams.

“Our revenue was not bad last year, and the government is exploring new revenue streams. I can assure you that we have something in mind to increase our revenue and invest in training Sarawakians for the new economy.

“This will upgrade the condition of our Sarawak companies, making them competitive in this new era,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Premier and Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Ambassador of France to Malaysia Axel Cruau; Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping; SCCI president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg; Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; former Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Jamilah Anu; Press Metal CEO Tan Sri Datuk Koon Poh Keong; and organising chairlady Angie Kueh.