Python enjoys feast in Marudi villager’s chicken coop

MIRI (Jan 25): A python, measuring two metres in length, enjoyed a hearty feast in a Kampung Pemindahan, Marudi chicken coop today.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Marudi fire station personnel received a call for help from the homeowner at 7.20am.

“A team of three personnel immediately went to the location and upon arriving, they met with the homeowner.

“He related that he saw the python coiled up inside his chicken coop earlier today when he went to feed the chickens,” Bomba said.

According to the homeowner, the snake had eaten one of his chickens.

Firefighters took just six minutes to capture the uninvited guest.

The thieving reptile was later released into its natural habitat.