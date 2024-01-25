Thursday, January 25
Rep: New shortcut to ease congestion at Bintulu's Jalan Tun Hussein Onn

By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
Photo shows the site of the proposed new shortcut connecting Taman Happy Garden to Taman Putra Jaya Bintulu.

BINTULU (Jan 25): A shortcut will be built connecting Taman Happy Garden and Taman Putra Jaya Bintulu to alleviate traffic congestion on Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang said the shortcut will be implemented using Rural Transformation Project (RTP) funding and support from the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).

“BDA will collaborate in developing proposals, designs, and cost estimates before releasing implementation tenders.

“The shortcut road is expected to be completed this year. It is an important step towards reducing traffic congestion,” he said during his visit to the site today.

Pang added despite its modest length, the shortcut will benefit many households.

