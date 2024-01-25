Respect choice of candidate as new TYT, Sarawakians urged

MIRI (Jan 25): Sarawakians should be open-minded to accept the decision on the appointment of their new Head of State (TYT) and not make it a racial issue, said chairman of Persatuan Anak Sarawak Melaka (PASM), Dato Wan Zain Syed Mohdzar.

He conceded that there are some interested parties who are disputing the nomination of the candidate and urged everyone to respect the final decision to be made later.

“The people of Sarawak should understand that the appointment of the new TYT is based on the approval of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and that this decision should not be disputed and made into a religious and racial issue,” he told Utusan Borneo.

Wan Zain said disputing the appointment of a new TYT would tantamount to challenging the decision of the Council of Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The racist sentiments that are being played by politicians regarding the appointment of the new Sarawak TYT is not appropriate because the people must respect the Rukun Negara,” he stressed.

Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee San in a statement on Jan 22 said all previous TYTs, including those in acting capacity, were all Malays or Muslims and this is perceived as discrimination of race in Sarawak to such an important position.

He said the Sarawak Constitution does not prohibit a non-Malay or a non-Muslim to be the governor of Sarawak and the appointment of the Governor of Sarawak should not by-pass the democratic norms which allow the names of candidates for potential Governors be submitted or nominated by members of the Legislature (Dewan Undangan Negeri) to the House.

Wan Zain said Sarawakians should not be influenced by political games on social media by inciting the people of Sarawak to reject the new TYT candidate for certain reasons.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also confirmed that the candidate for the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak had been presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, to get His Majesty’s approval.

Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was mentioned as the proposed candidate to replace current TYT Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud. The speculation was further strengthened when he resigned as Speaker of the Dewan Negara (Senate).

Wan Junaidi had served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and was appointed as the 19th Speaker of the Senate in June last year.

He replaced Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim who served as Speaker from June 2020 until June 2021.

The current TYT of Sarawak has held the position since March 2014 and his current term will end on February 28 this year.