RM68.28 million to prevent floods in Sabah

TUARAN (Jan 25): The State Government has provided a RM68.28 million allocation this year to implement flood-prevention projects, stabilisation programs and prevention of riverbank and beach erosion in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the flood and erosion prevention project will be implemented at various locations throughout the state, especially at flood-risk areas.

He said the effort is to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are at a more comfortable level.

“The riverbank defense project implemented in Tuaran is one of the efforts taken by the government to prevent riverbank erosion, to ensure that the function of the river as a drainage and flood reservoir can be maintained.

“At the same time, the project, which took two years to complete, will definitely be able to prevent river bank erosion in the future,” he said at the ground breaking ceremony for the Tuaran River Bank Defense Works Project on Thursday.

According to Hajiji, the beautification of the riverbank will provide other benefits, especially as a public recreation area to enable recreational activities such as jogging, fishing and outdoor events in the district.

“Therefore, I want the Sabah Drainage and Irrigation Department as the implementing agency of this project to be able to manage this project in the best way and complete it within the set period. I also hope that the relevant agencies can integrate efforts so that the beauty of this area can be taken care of and the facilities built will be well maintained, once completed later,” he added.

Hajiji said that the river has many uses in daily life, apart from being the main source of drinking water supply as well as for agriculture and industry uses.

Rivers are also the main habitat for flora and fauna, including various types of aquatic plants and species of fish and other aquatic animals.

In some places in Sabah, Hajiji said the river is still used for the community to move from one area to another.