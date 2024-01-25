Sandakan shop to be charged for price tag offence

SANDAKAN (Jan 25): A shop here will be facing charges under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for failure to display price tag on its products.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) Sandakan Chief Enforcement Officer Azdy Zukkry John said inspection was done on the shop following complaints by netizens on social media recently.

In the raid on Jan 24, KPDN personnel found 30 items sold in the premises that did not have a price tag.

Action will be taken on the shop owner under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, for failure to display the price tag of its products, while the 30 items were confiscated for further investigation, he said in a statement on Thursday.

The offence carries a fine of RM50,000 or two years’ jail or both upon conviction.

Azdy said the shop owner was instructed to display clear information and price tags on all its products.

He said KPDN Sandakan always welcomes any information and complaints on misconduct of traders.

Users can channel complaints through WhatsApp at 019 279 4317 / 019 848 8000; Complaint Portal at http://eaduan.kpdn.gov.my; or Call Center at 1 800 886 800.