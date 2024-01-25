Sarawak’s new governor to be sworn in next Monday?

KUCHING (Jan 25): A ceremony will be held at the Dewan Undangan Negeri next Monday on the appointment of Sarawak’s eighth Head of State.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong had on her Facebook page today revealed that she would be attending the “swearing-in ceremony”.

An invitation letter sighted by The Borneo Post also said a parade will be held prior to the ceremony.

There is no mention of who the new governor is in the invitation but it has been reported that Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been proposed for the post.

It is also learnt that the name of the new governor will be officially announced tomorrow after the presentation of the appointment letter at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

The term of the current Sarawak Head of State, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, is expected to end at the end of next month.

Taib, who was Sarawak’s chief minister for 33 years, was appointed governor on March 1, 2014. He is 87 years old.

Last week, news portal, Malaysian Insight, reported that Wan Junaidi had resigned as Dewan Negara president to pave way for him to be appointed the governor.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that he had submitted Wan Junaidi’s name to the Yang Di Pertuan Agong for His Majesty’s consideration.

Wan Junaidi is also former Santubong MP and former Parliament Deputy Speaker.

* This story has been amended.