Sarikei Bomba’s quick action prevents early morning rubbish fire from spreading

SARIKEI (Jan 25): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call of a fire this morning of a fire at a rubbish dumping area at Jalan Meruton near here.

Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin said they received the call around 6.13am before despatching a team of firefighters and a fire engine to the site about 4km away.

“At the scene, the team found that a pile of rubbish outside a domestic bin was burning fiercely,” he said.

Firefighters immediately move into action, putting the fire out with water from the fire engine.

A total of 10 firefighters led by Senior Fire Officer I Bakar Ujang were involved in the operation.

According to Mahmudin, efforts to put out the rubbish fire took only 10 minutes, adding that the quick action by the firefighters had prevented the fire from spreading to other areas.

On that note, he warned the public not to do open burning as it can be uncontrolled and cause bushfires that would spread to residential areas and thus endangering the lives of the residents.