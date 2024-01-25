SMK Sungai Merah celebrates outstanding students in academics, co-curricular activities

SIBU (Jan 25): SMK Sungai Merah has been lauded for its outstanding performance in academics and its contributions in co-curricular activities at the state, national and international levels.

Sibu education officer Ali Chikba remarked that the school was one of the best schools in the district which obtained excellent results in the 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM).

For the record, SMK Sungai Merah scored 4.02 CGPA in SPM 2022 and 3.06 CGPA in STPM 2022.

“With continuous, collective efforts from all the students and staff members here, it is possible for the school to further excel in its respective fields,” said Ali in his speech, as the guest-of-honour for the school’s 19th excellence awards presentation ceremony here recently.

Meanwhile, principal Wong Siew Ling in her speech, attributed the school’s success to discipline, consistency and efforts – the skills that the school had imparted to the students.

Besides having good academic excellence, she said the school also emphasised on co-curricular activities and character development which were equally vital to better prepare the students for their future.

“Hopefully, the candidates who will sit for the coming SPM and STPM will be able to achieve good results and make the school proud,” she added.