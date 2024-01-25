Tanjong Batu rep visits schools in need of upgrading

BINTULU (Jan 25): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang and his team visited SK St Anthony and SJKC Chung Hua here yesterday.

The visit was also attended by officials from the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and members of the School Management Board.

“We can see how urgently this school (SK St Anthony) needs to be upgraded. The proposed project, which includes the extension of the covered walkway and the installation of the ditch handrail, are positive steps towards improving the safety of the children,” Pang said.

He said the project will be implemented this year, and is expected to be completed within six months.

“I will continue to monitor the project’s progress and give my full support for the school’s bright future in education,” he added.

Pang then headed to SJKC Chung Hua, Bintulu for another visit.

“After looking at the upgrade proposal, I am very pleased with the efforts made to improve the covered pathway for the students’ waiting area.

“It is important to carry out the upgrade for the convenience of the parents and students.

“This project is not only about the physical construction, but also about the comfort and safety of the students,” he explained.