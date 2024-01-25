tHe Spring brings oriental charm, AI technology to mall’s CNY deco

KUCHING (Jan 25): tHe Spring has once again captured the essence of celebrations with the Lunar New Year decorations concept based on Shanghai-inspired theme and a fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The Borneo Post had the opportunity to meet Graphic & Creative Manager James Vun yesterday for some insights of the mall’s festive decorations – best known for its detailed and eye-catching art deco.

“We curated a Shanghai-inspired theme for this year’s Chinese New Year, featuring the traditional mythical dragon in modern colours, apart from the vibrant reds and gold as its focal point,” said Vun.

In welcoming the Year of the Wood Dragon, Vun said his team was determined to create an animated visual of a dragon that would captivate shoppers and leave them in awe.

“In our quest for unique decorations, we incorporated the AI technology to generate vibrant and never-before-seen dragon visuals.

“Our in-house team then skilfully crafted these AI-inspired designs by hand, pushing the boundaries of traditional decoration creations,” he proudly shared.

Vun, however, admitted that they were initially faced with challenges in bringing the AI-generated vision to life.

“The dragon’s elongated body has posed a unique problem, to which much consideration and thoughts have been given to make the body part flexible and capable of turning,” said Vun, adding that they had also created a robotic mouth for the dragon.

“The rest of the challenges were relatively straightforward, involving changes to the colours and managing a short setup time of one week,” he said of his team’s work.

On the decoration design process itself, Vun said the initial stage of ideation to final execution typically takes the team up to six months – with the crafting itself spanning to about three months.

“The turnover process is particularly challenging, as we have only one week to transition from Christmas to Chinese New Year decorations,” he said.

“Therefore, we need to prepare a lot beforehand,” said Vun, who has a 16-year experience of being part of the mall’s creative force.

Another notable highlight is the Shanghai-inspired theme vendor booths and the engaging playground, he said.

“Within this space, there is a children’s interactive area featuring a bridge-inspired walking platform, and slides resembling the traditional Chinese bridges.

The introduction of the play area, said Vun, shows their commitment in providing a holistic shopping experience for visitors, both young and old alike.

“We strive to offer new and exciting shopping experience, where we aim to introduce fresh elements with each and every setup,” he said, while hinting on the team’s creative plans for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai, Global Recycling Day, and Easter celebrations.