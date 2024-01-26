200 Hindus in Miri celebrate Thaipusam at Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple

MIRI (Jan 26): Some 200 Hindus celebrated Thaipusam at the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Temple in Taman Tunku here last night.

Temple chairman Murugayah Veloo said the celebration was held at night as yesterday was a working day.

“Just like previous years, we are celebrating it moderately and we chose to do it at night because many of the devotees are working during the day. Here, Thaipusam is not considered a public holiday,” he said.

Murugayah explained that Thaipusam is an annual festival where millions of Hindus worldwide pay tribute to Lord Murugan.

He said the festival commemorates the time when Lord Murugan’s mother Parvathi gave him a “Vel” (lance) to vanquish the evil demon Soorapadman.

“This festival indicates the victory of Lord Murugan against the evil demon Soorapadman, therefore during the festival, the devotees will repeatedly chant ‘Vel Vel Vetrivel’, that is a victorious spear,” Murugayah shared.

As part of the ceremony, devotees carried ‘paal kudam’ or milk pots for performing Abhisegam to Lord Murugan.

“Devotees are required to follow strict physical and mental discipline at least a week before Thaipusam where they fast and the diet is strictly vegetarian food,” Murugayah added.

The celebration at the temple included prayers, a milk procession around the temple three times, followed by dinner coordinated by the Miri Hindu Society.