394 ATM veterans recruited as volunteers for Swak’s Immune Belt Enforcement Team

KUCHING (Jan 26): A total of 394 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans have been signed up as volunteers for Sarawak’s Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET).

In announcing this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas asserted that the main task of IBET was to monitor the rabies situation along the state’s borders – spanning from Lundu to Ba Kelalan.

“I have spoken with the State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN) director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung regarding the matter and he mentioned that the team has been performing well in assisting us,” he said.

“With the establishment of IBET, the state government’s efforts to curb the spread of rabies can be reinforced whereby the IBET team will also provide assistance in case of disasters in the inland areas along the borders.

He said this when met by reporters after attending a ceremony for the unveiling of a new granite tombstone of the late Major Michael Riman Bugat’s at The Heroes’ Grave here today.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, expressed his gratitude to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the IBET volunteers to assist the state, especially in controlling rabies and other infectious diseases.

The IBET volunteers, he said, would serve as first responders in case of disasters in the inland areas, particularly along the borders.

On the ceremony, he said it was held as a form of gratitude and appreciation to the late Major Michael Riman for his acts of valour, commitment and sacrifice in fighting for his country.

