49 get service excellence awards from Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development

KUCHING (Jan 26): Forty-nine individuals from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development (Mysed) have been acknowledged for their outstanding service over the past two years.

They were awarded with service excellence awards (APC) during an appreciation ceremony here last night.

“May these awards inject motivation into all other Mysed members to continue advancing in improving the quality of work for the overall achievement of the ministry’s vision, mission, and goals,” said minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“We cannot give awards like these to everyone in the ministry at once, but everyone under the ministry has a responsibility when we serve or work with the ministry,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to recognised 20 individuals who retired or have been transferred to different locations within the ministry or to other ministries.

“All the best in your future undertakings. And to those who received awards tonight, I want to express my gratitude and I hope those who have not received awards yet will continue serving the ministry and its agencies wholeheartedly,” he said.

The event programme included poetry recital, dances, and a performance by Malaysian artiste Jaclyn Victor.

Among those present were Deputy Ministers Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat; permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick and deputy permanent secretary Dolhadi Mazuki; as well as Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan.