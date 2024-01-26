Abd Karim: Highly suitable if Wan Junaidi appointed Head of State

KUCHING (Jan 26): The prospect of Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar assuming the role Head of State is highly suitable, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said this is because Wan Junaidi has served the state and country at very high levels.

“He has served extensively in fields that are somewhat related to legislation, leadership, has been a minister, has been a speaker, has been a member of parliament.

“It is indeed appropriate. We do not feel ashamed or hesitant if someone from Sarawak who has held such high positions in these institutions, even becoming a speaker, is appointed as the Head of State,” he told reporters after officiating at the ministry’s appreciation ceremony last night.

The name of the new governor is expected to be officially announced today after the presentation of the appointment letter at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously confirmed submitting Wan Junaidi’s name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for consideration.

On Monday, Anwar had said he was made to understand that the appointment letter would be given on Jan 27 and the new TYT would take his oath on Jan 29.

Yesterday, it was revealed that a ceremony would be held at the Dewan Undangan Negeri on Monday for the appointment of Sarawak’s eighth Head of State.

Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong revealed on Facebook that she would be attending the “swearing-in ceremony”.

An invitation letter sighted by The Borneo Post also said a parade will be held prior to the ceremony.

The term of the current Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to expire at the end of next month.