Chong congratulates Wan Junaidi on appointment as Sarawak Governor

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has congratulated Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on his appointment as the Sarawak Governor today.

He said Wan Junaidi is most suited to the post due to his credentials.

“I wish to congratulate Tun Wan Junaidi on his appointment as the Governor of Sarawak.

“He is a fair and learned person with high integrity and most suited for the position,” the Stampin MP said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Tun Dr Wan Junaidi today assumed the role of Head of State following the departure of the 7th Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, ahead of the expiration of his term.