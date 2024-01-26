Citadines Uplands, Rume Hotel partner up for Samarahan run

SAMARAHAN (Jan 26): Citadines Uplands Kuching and Rume Hotel have partnered up for the upcoming HSL Samarahan Marathon on May 11-12.

In announcing this during a press conference at HSL Tower here yesterday, co-organising chairman Yu Ji, who represented Hock Seng Lee (HSL) said HSL was happy to have both hotels for the inaugural full marathon held in Samarahan.

“We are expecting 3,000 participants for this marathon, including those from Singapore, Kenya, and Brunei.

“At the moment, we have about 400 runners who have signed up for the run. We hope runners will sign up early to enjoy the super early bird rates,” said Yu, who added that HSL is subsidising the entry fees.

Super early bird fees are only RM90 for the full marathon, RM80 for the 21-kilometre event and RM70 for the 10-kilometre event. Meanwhile, the total prize money offered is RM58,400.

Both Citadines Uplands and Rume Hotel also have attractive packages for runners who sign up for any of the marathon categories, from 3km to 42km.

The hotels are located centrally, surrounded by plenty of food options, as well as being in between La Promenade Mall and Kuching International Airport. Both hotels are within a 15-minute drive from La Promenade Mall.

“We want those staying with Citadines to get not only a comfortable stay but also peace of mind regarding the logistics of the event. We will offer runners shuttle bus service to La Promenade Hall on race day.

“Citadine packages start at RM215++ per night, inclusive of breakfast. For a studio premier room, the rate is RM215++ for a single bed and RM250++ for a twin bed. For one bedroom, the rate is RM245++ for a single bed and RM280++ for a twin bed,” said operations manager Alexander Tay.

Citadines Uplands has 215 rooms, while Rume Hotel, which has 44 rooms, is offering special discounted rates for all runners.

“We are delighted to provide the most affordable rooms for this healthy event.

“Rume prices start at RM168++ and RM175++ with breakfast,” said general manager Izora Lim.

“Even our Executive King room, which can accommodate two adults and one child, is on discount for runners,” she added.

Visit discoverasr.com to book a room at Citadines, and rumehotel.com.my to book a room at Rume.

“With such low sign-up fees and having two hotels on board as partners, this is really a value-for-money event,” said co-organising chairman Dato Peter Minos, who is chairman of the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

“I am thankful to everyone involved, especially HSL for creating a healthy and beautiful activity for Samarahan.

“This is a major event for us as we are organising a food and cultural festival in addition to helping to promote various places in Samarahan,” he added.

Also present were Kota Samarahan Municipal Council Councillor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok and City Jogger Club advisors Song Khoon Sin, Lee Kong Shin and Wendel Chan Boon Teck.