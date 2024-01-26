CM asks Federal Government to improve KKIA services and facilities

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor wants services and facilities at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to be upgraded and improved urgently.

He told Transport Minister Anthony Loke this when the latter met him at Menara Kinabalu near here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said it was imperative for the facilities and services at the KKIA be improved and upgraded as it is the second busiest airport in the country.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong was present together with Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Deputy Commodity and Plantations Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Assistant Finance Minister Tan Lee Fatt, DAP Sabah chief Datuk Frankie Phoon, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong, Kapayan Assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and Kudat MP Datuk Verdon Bahanda.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and Deputy Economy Minister Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib.