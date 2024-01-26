Cops bust drug trafficking syndicate in Miri, record RM848,100 worth of syabu seized

MIRI (Jan 26): Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate here on Wednesday with the arrest of three men and seizure of drugs worth a whopping RM848,100.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the drug haul was the biggest recorded in the state for the year.

He said the first arrest involved a 22-year-old man at the Miri Airport arrival hall around 9am.

“A check was conducted on a package and luggage carried by the suspect, that led to the discovery of 25,700 grams of drugs suspected to be syabu, which is estimated to be worth RM848,100,” he told a press conference here today.

Around 9.30am on the same day, two men, aged 29 and 45, who are members of the syndicate were rounded up at the parking lot of a supermarket in Riam for suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

Mancha said urine tests carried out on the three suspects were positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“Two of the suspects have criminal records. During the arrest, the police also seized two gold rings worth RM2,667 and a Perodua Axia car estimated to be worth RM16,000,” he said.

Mancha said the amount of drugs seized could supply 128,500 addicts.

“The police will continue to track the remaining members of the syndicate and hope that the public will continue to channel any information related to drug activities to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department’s hotline on 012-2087222,” he added.

The first suspect has been remanded for seven days until Feb 1, while the second and third suspect have been remanded until Jan 30 to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1953.