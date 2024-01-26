Dalat rep congratulates Wan Junaidi on appointment as 8th Sarawak Governor

KUCHING (Jan 26): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has congratulated Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on his appointment as the eighth Sarawak Governor today.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said when she first read of the speculations on social media, she and her constituents in Dalat were elated.

“We were very happy to hear the news as he (Wan Junaidi) has contributed tremendously to the people in Dalat,” said Fatimah on the sidelines after a press conference in her office today.

Among the projects that has brought a tremendous impact to the people in Dalat, she said, is the groyne project which is the construction of barriers built out into the sea from a beach to control erosion.

“During the change in government, the project was initially put on hold or KIV. Tun Wan Junaidi went all out to make sure that the project will continue until its completion,” said Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman.

Prior to his appointment as the Head of State, Fatimah said her constituents had already planned to invite Wan Junaidi to officiate the completed groyne.

“Based on his credibility and experience, Tun Wan Junaidi is the perfect person to be appointed as the eight governor,” she added.