DAP Stampin contributes shoes, stationery to B40 pupils at two schools

KUCHING (Jan 26): Pupils from lower-income families at two primary schools here yesterday received a contribution of new shoes and stationery courtesy of Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin branch.

The items were presented by Michael Kong, who is a special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, during visits to SK Satria Jaya and SK Stutong for the branch’s annual ‘Back to School’ programme.

“The programme reflects DAP Stampin’s pledge to ensure no child is left behind due to financial constraints.

“In today’s economic climate, where families are increasingly burdened by escalating living costs, the challenge of affording essential educational supplies becomes more pronounced,” he said.

He added that even with the federal government’s assistance of RM150 per student, the reality remains that numerous families struggle to procure these necessary items for their children.

During the distribution at the two schools, Kong said he was particularly moved by the sight of numerous pupils attending classes in worn-out shoes.

“The transformation of their expressions, from subdued to beaming with joy upon receiving their new shoes, was indeed touching.

“For us, this ‘Back to School’ programme goes beyond the mere distribution of these necessities to the students; it’s about addressing the real challenges faced by families in our community,” he said.

By providing the aid to B40 students, DAP Stampin aims to alleviate financial stresses and in turn foster a genuine love for learning, he added.

“We believe that education is a powerful catalyst for change, and every child deserves equal access to the tools that empower learning. DAP Stampin remains dedicated to the well-being of our community.”