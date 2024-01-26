DBKK allows Ramadan stalls in front of houses

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will allow qualified individuals to open Ramadan stalls in front of their houses during the fasting month which is expected to start on March 11.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said these individuals have to meet the requirements set by DBKK, such as having a health certificate from the Ministry of Health, and the stalls must not block traffic.

“At the same time, we are looking into opening up more stalls near Damai or Padang Merdeka area,” he said.

DBKK will open 15 Ramadan bazaars this year, including at Lintasan Deasoka, Tanjung Aru, Sembulan, Damai and Taman Indah Permai.

Sabin disclosed this when handing over the the “Clean and Green” recognition to the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory and Sedafiat Sdn Bhd at their offices here on Friday.

They were the first two offices to be given the recognition by DBKK this year, making it a total of seven premises that have received this award since the Clean and Green campaign was implemented by DBKK in 2020.

Sabin said the reason for this award is to recognise premises which have helped DBKK in maintaining the cleanliness of their respective areas and reducing the number of wastes disposed of, with some of the winning criteria being office areas that practice No Smoking Zones and have carried out recycling activities.

He said during inspection on the offices by medical officers from DBKK, it was found that the office environments are clean and organised, and the two had also banned the use of polystyrene food containers in their premises, giving them an evaluation score of 83 percent for the Clean and Green recognition.

“DBKK hopes that more premises, public or private offices, and schools will follow the footsteps of the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory and Sedafiat Sdn Bhd offices so that they can be recognised with this award,” he told reporters in a press conference after the ceremony.

So far, only five other premises have been given this recognition since the Clean and Green campaign – which focuses on public and private offices, schools, shopping malls, supermarkets, places of worship, food premises, and such – was introduced in 2020, namely Suria Sabah shopping mall, Grandis Hotel, Yanmar Sdn Bhd, KPJ Hospital, and SK Lok Yuk Inanam.

Sabin said that the campaign is a reincarnation of the Anti-Litterbug campaign which was launched by then State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in 2008, and this effort is in line with DBKK’s mission to make Kota Kinabalu a clean, green and liveable city.

He said some of the City Hall’s objectives with this campaign is to make the city free of garbage, educating the city community on correct waste disposal methods, and to have them dispose of their wastes directly to garbage disposal sites.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory director Dr Anisah Jantim expressed her gratitude to DBKK for the Clean and Green recognition, and she acknowledged that there are various challenges in implementing such campaigns.

Dr Anisah said in the implementation of the said campaign, she believes that the awareness and understanding on it is already there but they have to be made as a daily practice or routine.

“For example, how many of us use reusable bags when shopping at the supermarket as a measure to reduce plastic bags or how many of us are committed to recycling on a daily basis.

“Such issues require a creative new approach or strategy to deal with so that our efforts can be intensified.

“Approaches such as introducing a day to bring your own food from home may be highlighted. Apart from that, we can also collaborate with food/restaurant operators for the idea of an exchange system where we encourage the use of non-disposable packaging,” she said.

Also present was Sedafiat Sdn Bhd manager Jerry Soibik.