DPM Fadillah congratulates Wan Junaidi on appointment as Sarawak Governor

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof congratulated Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar over the latter’s appointment as the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

“May Sarawak continue to prosper under Tuan Yang Terutama Tun,” said Fadillah in a Facebook post.

Wan Junaidi, former Dewan Negara president, was appointed the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, effective today, replacing Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the position for 10 years since March 2014.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment was made according to Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years, effective Jan 26, 2024, until Jan 26, 2028. – Bernama