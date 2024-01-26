Five entrepreneurs in Song receive additional aid from Recoda

SIBU (Jan 26): Entrepreneurs in the Ulu Rajang Development Agency (Urda) area have received additional assistance from Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) Community @SCORE programme.

Recoda, in a statement, said the initiative was designed to foster and nurture entrepreneurs by encouraging downstream activities.

“The project is primarily focused on downstream industries, including the production of local delicacies, noodles, sugar cane juice and yeast for ‘tuak’ brewing,” it said.

Recoda said the goal is to enhance the participants’ socio economic status and facilitate knowledge transfer to the communities in the Upper Rajang basin.

Ambrose Abong, the political secretary to Minister of Works and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, handed over the aid.

In his brief remarks, he said the additional assistance was in the form of electrical equipment for the five entrepreneurs under the Agriculture-based Industry Project under the Department of Agriculture, Song District.

The five entrepreneurs are Dot Bujang (yeast processing), Nawai Usang (yeast processing), Noziema Low Wei Fong (frozen curry processing), Manie Ngelambai (sugarcane juice processing) and Ting Ai Bena (banana chip processing).