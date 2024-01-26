Former comrades in police force delighted by new S’wak Governor’s appointment

MIRI (Jan 23): Sarawak’s last surviving recipient of the nation’s highest award Etin Bijam has saluted Tun Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s appointment as Head of State.

Etin, 84, one of six Malaysians to be awarded the Seri Pahlawan Gagah Perkasa (SP) Medal, served in the police force from 1963 to 1995.

“Congratulations Sir! You deserved it for having contributed so much to Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said in a message to his former comrade Wan Junaidi.

Etin said he was delighted with the news of Wan Junaidi’s appointment to the highest office in the state.

Both he and Wan Junaidi were at the forefront of fighting communist insurgents in Sarawak’s jungles during the early years of the formation of Malaysia.

Another of Wan Junaidi’s former comrades, Bujang Sitam, said they joined the police together in 1964 together.

He believes Wan Junaidi will be a good Governor for Sarawak.

“I have known Tun since we started serving in the police force in Sarawak in 1964. And we have remained ‘ngopi’ (coffee shop) buddies to this day,” he said.

They were both involved in the ex-police association as well as political activities.

Most recently, Wan Junaidi was elected chairman of the Federation of Veterans’ Association of Malaysian Armed Forces and Malaysia Ex-Police Association Malaysia Sarawak, while Sitam was the liaison officer, working to push for better welfare and recognition of armed forces veterans and ex-policemen.

Separately, Northern Sarawak Journalists Association former president and Persatuan Kedayan Miri chairman Mohamad Abdullah Jamin said Wan Junaidi’s leadership will undoubtedly bring about positive change and prosperity to the state.

“This is well-deserved appointment as Sarawak Governor and it is a testimony of his dedication to public service and impeccable leadership qualities that have earned him this esteemed position,” he said.

Wan Junaidi was appointed as Sarawak Head of State for a period of four years from today until Jan 26, 2028.