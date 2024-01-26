Health officer: Ice factories must have ice processing licence

SIBU (Jan 26): All ice factories must obtain an ice processing licence from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mukah health officer Dr Huzaimah Husin said this is required under Regulations 394A (4) of the Food Regulations 1985.

Additionally, she said ice processing premises are also subject to certain provisions listed in the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 including preparing and holding a documented food safety assurance programme.

“The premises must comply with Schedule 25A, Food Regulation 1985 standard for water compliance in terms of physical, chemical, bacteriological and also radioactive,” she said in a statement.

As for ice factories that are yet to have the licence, Huzaimah said they can apply through the MOH website at https://fosim.moh.gov.my and the processing fee is RM30 per application.

Before the licence is issued, she said verification of the premises, source of water and ice sampling would be carried out to ensure the ice produced is safe.

“The validity of the ice licence is one year from the date it is issued,” Huzaimah added.

However, she said the licence holders are required to carry out periodic monitoring themselves on the aspect of safety and quality of water and ice at least once a year.

“Action will be taken against the licence holder and their licence may be suspended if the factory fails to carry out self-monitoring.”

Meanwhile, she said application for renewal of the MOH ice licence must be submitted at least three to six months before the licence expires.

On a related matter, she reminded ice cream shop owners that they could be fined not more than RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years if they operate without a licence from MOH.

She said complaints and enquiries can be made at the nearest MOH office or through their website or their official Facebook page www.facebook.com/bkkmhg.