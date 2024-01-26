In Kuching, man who slapped fiancée for throwing mobile phone on ground fined RM1,500

KUCHING (Jan 26): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default three months in jail for slapping his fiancée in the head.

Mohd Noraffizan Affendi, 29, pleaded guilty before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, was read to him.

The Section provides for imprisonment which may extend to one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

The offence was committed at a supermarket in Jalan P. Ramlee here at around 10am on Nov 23 last year.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Noraffizan’s fiancée had suspected him of accessing the WhatsApp application on her mobile phone and forwarding the contents into his phone.

She then checked his device but did not find anything to confirm her suspicion.

Dissatisfied, she twice slammed his mobile phone on the ground in the presence of the accused’s older brother.

Mohd Noraffizan reacted by slapping and berating her, before departing the scene.

The fiancée, who suffered pain to the left side of her head and ear, proceeded to lodge a police report.

Prosecuting the case was Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin, while the accused was unrepresented.